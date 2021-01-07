Sections
Ted Cruz says objection to election result was ‘right thing to do’

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 16:08 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Washington

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz condemned the violence that erupted as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an extraordinary attack over the election outcome (REUTERS)

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz is defending his objection to the Electoral College results as “the right thing to do.”

The Texas senator condemned the violence that erupted as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in an extraordinary attack over the election outcome.

Cruz led the first challenge to Joe Biden’s defeat of President Donald Trump by objecting to Arizona’s results. He sought to have Congress launch a commission to investigate the election. His effort was roundly defeated in the House and Senate.

Cruz said he was confident the country will have a “peaceful and orderly transition of power.” Biden is set to be inaugurated January 20.

