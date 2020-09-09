Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Teenagers’ e-cigarette use declined in 2020, US survey shows

Teenagers’ e-cigarette use declined in 2020, US survey shows

About 3.6 million youths reported using e-cigarettes within the prior 30 days, down from 5.4 million in the 2019 survey.

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:31 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai,

A woman holds a Puff Bar flavored disposable vape device in New York. (AP)

Teen e-cigarette use declined this year, according to results from the National Youth Tobacco Survey, marking a positive trend that health officials say still leaves the number of users too high.

In 2020, 19.6% of high-school students and 4.7% of middle-school students said they vaped, according to the survey co-sponsored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. Those numbers represent declines from last year’s highs, when more than a quarter of high-school students and about 1 out of 10 middle-school students reported using e-cigarettes.

“Although the decline in e-cigarette use among our nation’s youth is a notable public health achievement, our work is far from over,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said in a statement. About 3.6 million youths reported using e-cigarettes within the prior 30 days, down from 5.4 million in the 2019 survey.

The influential survey has shaped the debate around e-cigarettes in recent years. While billed as a possibly less harmful alternative for the millions of adults who smoke cigarettes, the high rate of teen vaping has cast doubt on whether the products should be available at all.



The FDA will soon determine which e-cigarettes can stay on the US market and which must come off. Wednesday is the deadline for applications.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Strategic Paris-Delhi-Canberra axis gets off to a flying start amid China tension
Sep 09, 2020 22:39 IST
To enhance combat potential, IAF to formally induct Rafale jets in Ambala tomorrow
Sep 09, 2020 22:31 IST
Rhea Chakraborty retracts confession in drugs case, says she was forced by NCB
Sep 09, 2020 21:15 IST
Missing Pak official who ‘helped’ in report on top general returns
Sep 09, 2020 20:27 IST

latest news

Shivraj Singh Chouhan to dial Uddhav Thackeray over oxygen supply issue
Sep 10, 2020 00:28 IST
Four policemen arrested for assaulting a 22-year-old to death in Mumbai’s Juhu area
Sep 10, 2020 00:23 IST
Highest 24-hour spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra and Mumbai
Sep 10, 2020 00:16 IST
BMC razes, Kangana Ranaut dares as row with Maharashtra government escalates
Sep 10, 2020 00:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.