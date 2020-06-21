Sections
Home / World News / Temperature hits 100 F degrees in Arctic Russian town

Temperature hits 100 F degrees in Arctic Russian town

Russia’s meteorological service said the temperature in Verkhoyansk hit 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 F) on Saturday. The town is located above the Arctic Circle in the Sakha Republic, about 4,660 kilometers (2,900 miles) northeast of Moscow.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 19:47 IST

By Associated Press, Moscow

Much of Siberia this year has had unseasonably high temperatures, leading to sizable wildfires. (AP/ Representative image)

A Siberian town with the world’s widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a hear wave that is contributing to severe forest fires.

Russia’s meteorological service said the temperature in Verkhoyansk hit 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 F) on Saturday. The town is located above the Arctic Circle in the Sakha Republic, about 4,660 kilometers (2,900 miles) northeast of Moscow.

The town of about 1,300 residents is recognized by the Guinness World Records for the most extreme temperature range, with a low of minus-68 degrees C (minus-90 F) and a previous high of 37.2 C (98.96 F..)

Much of Siberia this year has had unseasonably high temperatures, leading to sizable wildfires.



In the Sakha Republic, more than 275,000 hectares (680,000 acres) are burning, according to Avialesokhrana, the government agency that monitors forest fires.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

To revive the economy, Modi must turn to maximum government | Opinion
Jun 21, 2020 20:07 IST
This derpy feline can’t get enough of the forbidden hallway carpet flooring
Jun 21, 2020 19:57 IST
Ex-armyman, wife booked for duping colleague of ₹12.5L in Ludhiana
Jun 21, 2020 19:56 IST
Mumbai has been very kind to me, says actor Ronjini Chakraborthy
Jun 21, 2020 19:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.