Sections
Home / World News / Ten of a family drown during picnic at lake resort in Pak

Ten of a family drown during picnic at lake resort in Pak

The boat which was hired by the family who came for picnic to the Keenjhar lake resort in Thatta from Karachi capsized due to strong winds.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 06:06 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Karachi

Keenjhar lake resort in Thatta. (NS Bukhari/YouTube screengrab)

Ten members of a family, including six women and two children, drowned after a boat capsized in a lake in a resort in the Southern Sindh province.

The boat which was hired by the family who came for picnic to the Keenjhar lake resort in Thatta from Karachi capsized due to strong winds, police said.

Thirteen members of the family were on the boat when it turned upside down. Ten members died while three were rescued by local swimmers, the official said.

The bodies of six women, three of them sisters and two children, had been recovered from the lake. “We have taken out the bodies of six women including three sisters and two children while three managed to survive and were rescued by local swimmers,” he said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Former CIA officer charged with giving China classified info
Aug 18, 2020 06:09 IST
Ten of a family drown during picnic at lake resort in Pak
Aug 18, 2020 06:06 IST
Facebook sued over warning labels on anti-vaccine posts
Aug 18, 2020 06:04 IST
Virus clusters erupt at US universities as semester begins
Aug 18, 2020 05:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.