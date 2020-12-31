Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Terrorists carry out 17 attacks on Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone

Terrorists carry out 17 attacks on Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone

“We registered 17 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (12 attacks), Latakia (2), Hama (2) and Aleppo (1),” Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 05:45 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Idlib

Sytnik said that according to the Syrian side, there had been 16 attacks. (AFP file photo. Representative image)

The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group shelled Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone 17 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry’s Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

“We registered 17 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (12 attacks), Latakia (2), Hama (2) and Aleppo (1),” Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said that according to the Syrian side, there had been 16 attacks.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
India closer to Covid-19 vaccine after UK’s Oxford nod
by Prasun Sonwalkar and Rhythma Kaul
Delhi shivers at 3.5°C, may be colder today
by HT Correspondent
New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
by Jayashree Nandi and Anisha Dutta

latest news

LIVE: Farmers forced to welcome New Year out on roads, says Ashok Gehlot
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Canada to require Covid negative test for people entering country
by Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
India calls on Sri Lanka for early release of 40 fishermen
by Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Germany: Merkel urges discipline in long, harsh winter to beat pandemic
by Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.