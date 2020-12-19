Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Thailand reports jump in local coronavirus infections linked to shrimp market

Thailand reports jump in local coronavirus infections linked to shrimp market

The nine cases are connected to a shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province, near Bangkok, where four infections were reported on Friday, officials told a briefing.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 14:09 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Bangkok

Thailand has kept infections at just 4,331 cases and 60 deaths, but its tourism-reliant economy has suffered from a travel ban imposed since April to curb the outbreak. (Reuters file photo)

Thailand has nine new local coronavirus infections, the biggest one-day rise in local transmissions in more than seven months, health officials said on Saturday.

The nine cases are connected to a shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province, near Bangkok, where four infections were reported on Friday, officials told a briefing.

The cases started with a 67-year-old woman, who sells shrimp in the market, who was confirmed to have the infection before three of her family also tested positive.

There is no need for a lockdown yet but steps will be taken if cases keep rising, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for Thailand’s Covid-19 taskforce, told the conference.



“If the number of cases won’t come down tomorrow or the day after and become a cluster with unfound origins, we will choose measures from light to strong to handle it,” he said.

Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said late on Friday the situation was not worrisome and more than 2,000 people in the area had been tested and more tests would be conducted.

Local cases have largely been found in people observing quarantine after having been in close contact with an infected person. Most of Thailand’s recent cases have been imported.

Thailand has kept infections at just 4,331 cases and 60 deaths, but its tourism-reliant economy has suffered from a travel ban imposed since April to curb the outbreak.

The country on Thursday further eased restrictions to allow more foreign tourists to return.

The government predicts about 8 million foreign tourists in 2021 after 6.7 million expected this year. Last year’s foreign visitors were a record of nearly 40 million.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
by Shishir Gupta
Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval in defamation case
by HT Correspondent
Key Rahul Gandhi appointee Ruchi Gupta quits Congress, blames KC Venugopal for delays
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
We moved from ‘Why India’ to ‘Why not India’: PM Modi says at Assocham
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni

latest news

Ankita Lokhande celebrates birthday with Vicky Jain, see pics and video
by HT Entertainment Desk
Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath marries actor Sulagna Panigrahi, see pics
by HT Entertainment Desk
Maoists attack Jharkhand coal project, seek suspension of mining
by Vishal Sharma | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Manchester City’s Aguero calls for patience amid injury woes
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.