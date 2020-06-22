Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Thailand reports three new imported coronavirus cases; 28 days without local transmission

Thailand reports three new imported coronavirus cases; 28 days without local transmission

The three new cases were Thai nationals returning from India and were detected in state quarantine, said spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 11:40 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Bangkok

A robot distributes hand sanitiser to visitors in a shopping mall in Bangkok (AFP)

Thailand on Monday reported three new coronavirus cases, all imported, marking 28 days without local transmission, a senior official said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The three new cases were Thai nationals returning from India and were detected in state quarantine, said spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

Thailand has so far recorded 58 deaths related to Covid-19 among 3,151 infections, of which 3,022 patients have recovered.

Taweesin said the administration was coordinating with Myanmar authorities regarding 23 coronavirus cases found among migrants deported from Thailand.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

1 killed, more than dozen injured after bus collides with truck near Agra
Jun 22, 2020 12:49 IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares soar 20% after Covid-19 drug launch
Jun 22, 2020 12:46 IST
Rainford-Brent wants more minority players in England women’s cricket team
Jun 22, 2020 12:31 IST
Manchester United’s De Gea must go back to basics: Neville
Jun 22, 2020 12:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.