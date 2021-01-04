Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Thailand to get 2 million doses of China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine

Thailand to get 2 million doses of China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine

The country will receive the vaccine in three batches, with the first 200,000 doses arriving in February, 800,000 in March, and another 1 million in April, according to its health ministry.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 10:34 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Karan Manral,

Officers offload a box of Sinovac's vaccine for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as it arrives at the cold room of Indonesia's local health department in Palembang, South Sumatra province, Indonesia, January 4, 2021 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Nova Wahyudi/ via REUTERS

Thailand will get its first lot of Covid-19 vaccines from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. next month, allowing the country in the middle of a resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak to begin inoculating people with the highest risks for infections.

The Southeast Asian nation will receive the Chinese vaccine in three batches, with the first 200,000 doses arriving in February, 800,000 in March, and another 1 million in April, according to the Health Ministry. Thailand has also started local production of vaccines developed by AstraZeneca Plc under a technology transfer agreement, which is expected to be ready for distribution in May, the ministry said.

Thailand is racing to curb the spread of a new wave of local infections that started from seafood markets near Bangkok, the nation’s capital and the largest city. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha has imposed a new set of restrictions on businesses and gatherings in Bangkok and 27 of its worst-affected provinces from Monday to contain the outbreak.

Thailand, which was relatively successful in containing the pathogen after becoming the first country outside China to report the deadly virus, may see cases spike to about 1,000 a day even with strict control measures, according to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The country reported 315 new virus cases on Sunday with 294 of them locally transmitted, taking the nation’s total to 7,694.



Prayuth’s government has set a target of inoculating 50% of its population, or about 33 million people, by the end of 2021 with vaccines from various sources, including the World Health Organization-backed Covax program. It’s also negotiating with other vaccine developers for additional supplies, according to the health ministry.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
by Shishir Gupta
India will soon start world’s largest vaccination drive: PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
Its towers vandalised in Punjab, Reliance says will move high court today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

UP ropes in ‘progressive’ farmers from state to help raise farm incomes
by HT Correspondent
Most parents don’t want schools to begin until April: Survey
by Ankita Bhatkhande
US President Donald Trump nominates Indian-American advocate Vijay Shanker for Associate Judge
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Indo-Canadian MP quits key post after violating Covid-19 travel curbs
by Anirudh Bhattacharyya , edited by Vinod Janardhanan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.