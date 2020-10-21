Sections
Third Indo-US two-plus-two talks on Oct 27 in Delhi: MEA

The new framework of the ministerial dialogue was initiated in order to provide a forward-looking vision for the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 21:22 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

The Indian side at the two-plus-two ministerial talks will be represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (ANI file photo)

India will host the third edition of the two-plus-two ministerial dialogue with the US on October 27, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper will visit India on October 26 and 27 for the talks, it said.

The Indian side at the talks will be represented by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The first two-plus-two dialogue was held in Delhi in September 2018 after the mechanism was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump.



The second edition of the dialogue took place in Washington in December last year.



In the third edition of talks, both sides are also expected to discuss the situation in the Indo-Pacific region as well as in India’s neighbourhood besides key bilateral issues.

