This Spider-Man from Turkey is a real life superhero!

Burak Soylu from Antalya, Turkey can perform jaw-dropping super-hero stunts – he jumps fences, climbs walls, and he can even hang upside down from the roof! But what truly makes this man extraordinary is his mission in life. This Spider-Man goes about delivering groceries and medicines to the elderly self-isolating in the coronavirus breakout. “It was my childhood passion to wear the Spider-man suit and be able to help those in distress. These are hard times because of Covid-19 and I want to do something for the larger good of humanity,” says Soylu as he answers our questions through a series of videos.

It’s always a joy for people in neighbourhood seeing him zoom around in his Beetle and perform stunts and surprise people as he delivers groceries. The 27-year old says, “I want to share unconditional love with all. I love Michael Jackson…he was able to reach out to so many souls that were seeking to make this world a better place.”

Soylu also shares with us that he is a “big Bollywood fan”. “I love Indians and Bollywood movies. I love Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. I love all the singing and dancing as well,” he says.