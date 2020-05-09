This Spider-Man from Turkey is a real life superhero!

Sections
This 27-year-old delivers groceries and medicines to the elderly who are self-isolating in the coronavirus breakout

Updated: May 09, 2020 12:21 IST

By Swati Chaturvedi,

Burak Soylu from Antalya, Turkey can perform jaw-dropping super-hero stunts – he jumps fences, climbs walls, and he can even hang upside down from the roof! But what truly makes this man extraordinary is his mission in life.

Burak Soylu from Antalya, Turkey can perform jaw-dropping super-hero stunts – he jumps fences, climbs walls, and he can even hang upside down from the roof! But what truly makes this man extraordinary is his mission in life. This Spider-Man goes about delivering groceries and medicines to the elderly self-isolating in the coronavirus breakout. “It was my childhood passion to wear the Spider-man suit and be able to help those in distress. These are hard times because of Covid-19 and I want to do something for the larger good of humanity,” says Soylu as he answers our questions through a series of videos.

It’s always a joy for people in neighbourhood seeing him zoom around in his Beetle and perform stunts and surprise people as he delivers groceries. The 27-year old says, “I want to share unconditional love with all. I love Michael Jackson…he was able to reach out to so many souls that were seeking to make this world a better place.”

Soylu also shares with us that he is a “big Bollywood fan”. “I love Indians and Bollywood movies. I love Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. I love all the singing and dancing as well,” he says.

