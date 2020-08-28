Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Those exposed to Covid-19 but without symptoms should be tested: WHO

Those exposed to Covid-19 but without symptoms should be tested: WHO

The comments come after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said this week that people exposed to Covid-19 but not symptomatic may not need to be tested, surprising doctors and politicians and prompting accusations the guidance was politically motivated.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 07:18 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Geneva/Zurich

Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist, said the UN agency recommended suspected cases and their contacts be tested, if possible, but the focus should be on people displaying signs of infection. (via Reuters. Representative image)

The World Health Organization (WHO) reiterated its advice on Thursday that resources permitting, people exposed to the novel coronavirus should be tested even if they do not show immediate symptoms of infection.

The comments come after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said this week that people exposed to Covid-19 but not symptomatic may not need to be tested, surprising doctors and politicians and prompting accusations the guidance was politically motivated.

Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist, said the UN agency recommended suspected cases and their contacts be tested, if possible, but the focus should be on people displaying signs of infection.

“Our recommendations are to test suspect cases, and we have definitions for those. We have definitions of contacts, and who contacts are of confirmed cases, and make recommendations that contacts, if feasible, should be tested regardless of the development of symptoms,” Van Kerkhove told a news briefing.



“The focus, though, is on those that do develop symptoms.”

Mike Ryan, head of WHO’s emergencies programme, said there was a rationale for testing asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people, in particular where clusters of infections were emerging, but that broad population testing was costly and unrealistic.

“It absorbs huge amounts of resources,” Ryan said. “So we need to focus on testing the right individuals, we need to focus on maximizing the testing in the clusters, and we need to focus on the quality of the testing, and the speed of the turnaround.”

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said an international mission the agency is organising to travel to China to investigate the virus’s origin would go to Wuhan, where the first infections were detected late last year. Tedros added that an advance team that went to Beijing in July had been in touch with the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Had to let him go with a heavy heart: KKR captain Karthik on ‘gun player’
Aug 28, 2020 08:04 IST
IMD’s weather forecast raised hope but Delhi remained dry; heavy rain warning for NW India remains
Aug 28, 2020 07:57 IST
Congress at historic low, needs 24x7 leader: Kapil Sibal
Aug 28, 2020 07:54 IST
Joe Biden says will campaign in person in US battleground states
Aug 28, 2020 07:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.