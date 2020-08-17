Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Thousands of partygoers without masks pack into Wuhan water park in China

Thousands of partygoers without masks pack into Wuhan water park in China

None of the tightly-packed partygoers were seen to be wearing face masks as a DJ in bright yellow headphones played on stage.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 20:05 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Beijing

This photo taken on August 15, 2020 shows people watching a performance as they cool off in a swimming pool in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. (AFP)

Thousands of partygoers packed out a water park over the weekend in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year, keen to party as the city edges back to normal life.

The popular Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park was filled with people frolicking in swimsuits and goggles for an electronic music festival, many perched on rubber dinghies or wading up to their chest in water.

The water park reopened in June after Wuhan gradually opened up after a 76-day lockdown and strict restrictions to try and control the spread of the virus.

The park -- which local media says has capped attendance at 50 percent of normal capacity -- is offering half price discounts for female visitors.



A performer in a stage show at the front of the water waved at the crowd, packed close and waving their arms back, some snapping photos on phones protected in plastic pouches round their necks.

Another performer on a water jet board entertained his audience by hovering above them with sparks shooting from his back.

Some of the crowd had donned life jackets, but none of the tightly-packed partygoers were seen to be wearing face masks as a DJ in bright yellow headphones played on stage.

The first known cases of Covid-19 emerged in Wuhan late last year, a city of 11 million people, before the virus spread across the world, killing hundreds of thousands and crippling economies.

The lockdown was lifted in April, and there have been no new domestically transmitted cases officially reported in Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital, since mid-May.

To try and boost the local economy, the Hubei government has been offering free entry to 400 tourist sites across the province.

China has largely brought its domestic epidemic under control, but sporadic outbreaks and a summer of severe flooding have exacerbated the economic fallout.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘We emphasise on the quality of service offered because that builds our brand equity’
Aug 17, 2020 21:09 IST
AIIMS doctors to monitor Union Minister Shripad Naik’s Covid treatment in Goa
Aug 17, 2020 21:02 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6 lakh-mark and all the latest news
Aug 17, 2020 21:00 IST
Infant locusts damage crops in 2 Dadri villages
Aug 17, 2020 21:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.