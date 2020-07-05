Sections
Home / World News / Thousands rally at Black Lives Matter protests in Australia

Thousands rally at Black Lives Matter protests in Australia

Several thousand people rallied in Black Lives Matter protests across Australia over the weekend to call for racial equality and highlight deaths of Indigenous people while in police custody.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 16:41 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Sydney

Demonstrators take part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Sydney on July 5, 2020, to call for an end to Aboriginal deaths in custody in Australia. (AFP photo)

Several thousand people rallied in Black Lives Matter protests across Australia over the weekend to call for racial equality and highlight deaths of Indigenous people while in police custody.

About 500 people protested Sunday in Newcastle, north of Sydney, after the New South Wales state Supreme Court approved the rally following an attempt by police to have it banned.

A rally in Sydney on Sunday began with a ceremony at which people mourned the Indigenous Australians who have died in police custody.

There have been more than 400 Indigenous deaths in custody since a royal commission into the issue ended in 1991. No convictions have been recorded in any of the deaths.



“We went through the lawful process, we sat through that process of the coronial inquiry, we listened to that process and we received no justice from that process,” Sydney rally organizer Paul Silva told SBS Television. “This is our process to demand justice.”

On Saturday, Australians took part in Black Lives Matter rallies in the cities of Brisbane, Darwin, Perth and Adelaide. Many of the protesters work masks and attempted to maintain social distancing due to coronavirus concerns.

Australia’s Indigenous people are the most disadvantaged ethnic minority in the country. They have higher-than-average rates of infant mortality and poor health, as well as shorter life expectancy and lower levels of education and employment than other Australians.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chhetri motivated enough to keep going, very valuable to youngsters: Stimac
Jul 05, 2020 16:38 IST
Ganguly rates NatWest Trophy win and 2003 World Cup campaign
Jul 05, 2020 16:42 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: 998 fresh Covid-19 cases in Andhra take state tally to 18,697 and all the latest news
Jul 05, 2020 16:34 IST
Fruit procurement and processing hit, Panipat pickle makers in a jam
Jul 05, 2020 16:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.