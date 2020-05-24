Sections
Home / World News / Thousands throng the streets of Hong Kong to protest against China’s security law

Thousands throng the streets of Hong Kong to protest against China’s security law

The rally came as the city’s government sought to reassure the public and foreign investors over the laws that sent a chill through financial markets and drew a rebuke from foreign governments, international human rights groups.

Updated: May 24, 2020 12:22 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hong Kong

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters. (AP file photo)

Hong Kong police fired tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters on Sunday, as thousands thronged the streets to protest against Beijing’s plan to directly impose national security laws on the city.

The rally came as the city’s government sought to reassure the public and foreign investors over the laws that sent a chill through financial markets and drew a rebuke from foreign governments, international human rights groups and some business lobbies.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Reliance JioMart: How to register, order groceries
May 24, 2020 13:25 IST
Delhi court allows ED to interrogate Christian Michel
May 24, 2020 13:19 IST
New Delhi’s RML hospital dean tests Covid-19+ve, put under home quarantine
May 24, 2020 13:20 IST
IIT- Kanpur to promote all students based on their performance in semester
May 24, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.