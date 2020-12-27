Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Thousands without power, planes delayed as storm Bella lashes France

Thousands without power, planes delayed as storm Bella lashes France

Some 12,000 households suffered power cuts in Brittany and Normandy in northern France and up to 6,000 around the Calais region.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 23:45 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Rennes France

The winds and rains were due to abate in some areas by the late afternoon but heavy show was forecast on higher ground in the south of the country heading into Monday. (AFP)

Thousands were left without electricity and planes were delayed or forced to re-route Sunday as storm Bella caused torrential rain and heavy winds in much of northern France.

Some 12,000 households suffered power cuts in Brittany and Normandy in northern France and up to 6,000 around the Calais region.

Over a third of flights from France’s main airport of Charles de Gaulle in northern Paris suffered delays of an average of 50 minutes due to the storm, the airport operator said.

Three flights heading to the airport were re-routed to Paris Orly airport in the south of Paris while an Aeroflot flight landed in Amsterdam and a plane heading from Luxemburg turned back.



A top flight rugby clash between Pau and Stade Francais scheduled for the afternoon was delayed by three hours after the storm prevented the Paris-based team from taking off.

The winds and rains were due to abate in some areas by the late afternoon but heavy show was forecast on higher ground in the south of the country heading into Monday.

Similar troubles were seen in the south of England where winds reaching 170 kilometres (105 miles) an hour were recorded on the Isle of Wight overnight Saturday to Sunday.

Meanwhile some 20,000 households in Wales had their electricity cut while delays were also seen on railways due to trees falling on the line.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
by Divya Chandrababu | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
‘Agri reforms were introduced during Narasimha Rao regime, are irreversible’: Venkaiah Naidu
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Personal jibes, rhetoric mark rallies by Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Greater Noida most polluted city; Noida, Ghaziabad air in ‘severe’ zone again
by HT Correspondent
Fire breaks out at a godown in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai
by Sajana Nambiar
Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on December 28
by Dr Prem Kumar Sharma and Manisha Koushik
High court directs Noida admin to revisit decision to impose penalty on bank
by Kapil Datta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.