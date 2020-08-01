Sections
Home / World News / Three India-returnees test positive for Covid-19 in Singapore

Three India-returnees test positive for Covid-19 in Singapore

A 13-year-old boy, who is a permanent resident here, and a 28-year-old woman on a dependant’s pass arrived from India on July 19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 14:54 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Singapore

The third case is a six-year-old Singaporean girl who arrived from India on July 3. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO (Representative Image))

Three persons, including two children who returned from India, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Singapore, the health ministry has said, as the number of coronavirus infections in the country rose to 52,512.

They were asymptomatic and were tested while on stay-home notice.

The third case is a six-year-old Singaporean girl who arrived from India on July 3.



The three imported cases were reported on Friday.

Singapore on Saturday reported 307 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s total count to 52,512.

The new cases include one community case, who is a Singaporean, said the MOH.

The rest 306 were foreign workers living in dormitories.

There were also five imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

There are currently 136 confirmed patients hospitalized while 5,551 are isolated and cared for at community facilities for mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

In all, 46,491 Covid-19 patients have fully recovered from the infection.

