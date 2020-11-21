Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Tibetan political leader visits White House for first time in 6 decades

Tibetan political leader visits White House for first time in 6 decades

Lobsan Sangay, President of the Central Tibetan Administration, was invited to the White House to meet the newly appointed US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Robert Destro, on Friday, the CTA said in a press release

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 13:31 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Washington

Lobsan Sangay, President of the Central Tibetan Administration met Robert Destro, on Friday in the White House (Twitter)

The head of the Tibetan government in exile has visited the US White House for the first time in six decades, a move that could further infuriate Beijing, which has accused the United States of trying to destabilise the region.

Lobsan Sangay, President of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), was invited to the White House to meet the newly appointed US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Robert Destro, on Friday, the CTA said in a press release.

“This unprecedented meeting perhaps will set an optimistic tone for CTA participation with US officials and be more formalised in the coming years,” said the CTA, which is based in India’s Dharamshala.

Tibet has become one of the areas of dispute between the United States and China, with relations between the world’s two biggest economies at their lowest point in decades.



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Beijing in July of violating Tibetan human rights and said Washington supported “meaningful autonomy” for the region.

Beijing officials have since accused the United States of using Tibet to try to promote “splittism” in China. China has also refused to engage with Destro.

China seized control over Tibet in 1950 in what it described as a “peaceful liberation” that helped it throw off its “feudalist past”, but critics led by the exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama say Beijing’s rule amounts to “cultural genocide”.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in August that China needed to build an “impregnable fortress” in Tibet in order to protect national unity.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
Nov 21, 2020 13:49 IST
NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh hours after raiding her Mumbai residence
Nov 21, 2020 13:19 IST
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Nov 21, 2020 10:31 IST
‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi
Nov 21, 2020 13:33 IST

latest news

Petrol, diesel price hiked for second day in a row
Nov 21, 2020 14:05 IST
FC Goa start ISL campaign against Chhetri-led Bengaluru
Nov 21, 2020 14:03 IST
Markets to not to shut again: Shopkeepers and shoppers support
Nov 21, 2020 13:59 IST
IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Application window closing soon to fill 647 vacancies, here’s direct link
Nov 21, 2020 13:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.