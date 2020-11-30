Sections
Home / World News / ‘Time is running out’: UK minister says on Brexit trade deal

‘Time is running out’: UK minister says on Brexit trade deal

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 13:09 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni, London

Britain's Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary George Eustice walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain. (Reuters/ File photo)

Britain and the European Union are running out of time to clinch a Brexit trade deal, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Monday.

“We really are now running out of time, this is the crucial week, we need to get a breakthrough,” Eustice told Sky.

“I really do think we are now in to the final week or 10 days, of course if great progress were made this week and you’re nearly there it’s always possible to extend those negotiations,” he said.

“David Frost had made clear that we’re continuing the negotiations because we still think there is a prospect that we can get an agreement and while there is we should persevere with those,” he said.

