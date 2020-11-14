Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / ‘Time will tell’: Donald Trump comes closest yet to admitting defeat

‘Time will tell’: Donald Trump comes closest yet to admitting defeat

Donald Trump, who has refused to concede he lost the election, was speaking at a briefing at the White House on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 07:30 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washington

Trump stood by while several other speakers addressed the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 243,000 people dead in the United States. (REUTERS (Representative image))

US President Donald Trump came close but stopped just short on Friday of acknowledging he lost the November 3 election to Democrat Joe Biden and said “time will tell.”

Trump, who has refused to concede he lost the election, was speaking at a briefing at the White House on the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ideally we won’t go to a lockdown,” he said. “I will not go. This administration will not be going to a lockdown.

“Hopefully, the, the whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be, I guess time will tell but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown,” Trump said.



Trump then stood by while several other speakers addressed the administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 243,000 people dead in the United States.

Click here for the complete coverage of the US elections

Trump then left the event in the White House Rose Garden without responding to reporters who were shouting questions such as, “When will you admit you lost the election, sir?”

The remarks were Trump’s first since November 5, when he falsely claimed to have won and said the election was “rigged” against him.

US networks projected on Friday that Biden won the state of Georgia, giving him 306 votes in the Electoral College that determines the White House winner. Trump finished with 232.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records
Nov 14, 2020 04:18 IST
Will Diwali again lead to a bad air spike?
Nov 14, 2020 02:39 IST
‘Covid-19 doesn’t respect dates’: Biden nudges current US admin to act now
Nov 14, 2020 07:53 IST
PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, hopes for ‘brightness and happiness’
Nov 14, 2020 07:18 IST

latest news

‘Very poor’ tag for Delhi’s air as IMD predicts foggy Diwali
Nov 14, 2020 08:41 IST
Republicans face court setbacks, Donald Trump law firm steps down
Nov 14, 2020 08:39 IST
I would never tell my players to miss the birth of a child: Langer
Nov 14, 2020 08:37 IST
41 trains cancelled,11 short terminated due to farmers’ agitation in Punjab
Nov 14, 2020 08:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.