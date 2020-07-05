Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / To protest difficulties in burying Covid-19 victim, kin leave coffin in the street

To protest difficulties in burying Covid-19 victim, kin leave coffin in the street

Police told a news conference that the city is collecting “about 17 bodies a day. This is collapsing the police personnel and funeral workers” in the city of some 630,000 people.

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 09:51 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, La Paz Bolivia

A coffin wrapped in plastic holding the remains of an unidentified men, who died last week, sits on a wheelbarrow in the middle of a street, placed there by his family to draw attention of the authorities to show that his remains are yet to be collected, in Cochabamba, Bolivia on Saturday. (AP File Photo )

The rising toll of Covid-19 deaths is overwhelming the Bolivian city of Cochabamba, where desperate relatives of one apparent victim of the new coronavirus left his coffin in the street for several hours on Saturday to protest difficulties in getting him buried.

Neighbor Remberto Arnez said the 62-year-old man had died on Sunday and his body had been in his home ever since, “but that’s risky because of the possible contagion.”

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

After a few hours, funeral workers showed up and took the coffin to a cemetery.

Police Col. Iván Rojas told a news conference that the city is collecting “about 17 bodies a day. This is collapsing the police personnel and funeral workers” in the city of some 630,000 people.



Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

“The crematorium oven is small, that is where the bodies are collecting,” said national Labor Minister Óscar Mercado, who told reporters that officials were preparing 250 new burial plots in the city’s main cemetery.

The Andean nation has reported 36,818 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 1,320 deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Heavy rains continue in Mumbai; low-lying areas waterlogged
Jul 05, 2020 10:38 IST
St Stephen’s College registration to begin from July 7, no written test, interviews to go online
Jul 05, 2020 10:38 IST
China says Beijing’s coronavirus outbreak wanes
Jul 05, 2020 10:35 IST
‘Was our ancestral home’: Mother of Kanpur firing accused on razed house
Jul 05, 2020 10:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.