Home / World News / Toddler killed in shootout between vehicles in US

Toddler killed in shootout between vehicles in US



Updated: Sep 05, 2020 18:51 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Baton Rouge

The toddler was struck by gunfire, and then the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said. (Reuters image)

A toddler was killed while riding in a vehicle along a Louisiana road in a shooting that was condemned by the city’s mayor.

The 4-year-old girl was wounded late Friday night in Baton Rouge and later pronounced dead, news outlets reported.

Shots were fired between two vehicles during an altercation, police spokesperson Sgt. L’Jean McKneely told WBRZ-TV. The toddler was struck by gunfire, and then the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said. A photo from WAFB-TV appeared to show a car overturned at the scene.

Police told news outlets the driver was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. A description of the other vehicle reportedly involved in the shooting was not immediately available.



Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome denounced the fatal shooting on Twitter.

“What happened tonight is absolutely unacceptable and my heart is heavy,” Broome tweeted. “The community has to honor this child’s life. If you know who did this, please contact the authorities immediately.” The names of the toddler and the driver were not immediately released.

