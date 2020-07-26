Sections
Tokyo confirms 239 new coronavirus cases

The total marks the sixth straight day new cases in the city have exceeded 200.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 14:15 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Tokyo

While Japan was spared the kind of surge in infections that have killed tens of thousands in other countries, Tokyo has raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level after a series of new cases. (Reuters file photo)

Tokyo officials confirmed 239 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, Japanese media reported, as the capital struggles with a resurgence in cases after the government lifted a state of emergency.

While Japan was spared the kind of surge in infections that have killed tens of thousands in other countries, Tokyo has raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level after a series of new cases.

