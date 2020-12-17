Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Tokyo says Covid-19 strain on hospitals severe, raises alert to highest

Tokyo says Covid-19 strain on hospitals severe, raises alert to highest

The number of positive cases in Tokyo hit a daily record of 678 cases on Wednesday, and the city a month ago raised its coronavirus alert for new infections.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 10:44 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Tokyo

Japan had kept its alert for medical preparedness at the second-highest level at the time, indicating a need to boost hospital capacity but a notch below critical conditions. (REUTERS file photo)

The Japanese capital of Tokyo said on Thursday the strain on its medical system from the Covid-19 pandemic was severe, raising its alert level to the highest of four stages as hospital beds filled up with rising infections.

At a coronavirus monitoring committee meeting attended by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, a health official said it had become difficult to balance the care of Covid-19 patients with regular ones, assigning a “red” alert for medical preparedness for the first time.

The number of positive cases in Tokyo hit a daily record of 678 cases on Wednesday, and the city a month ago raised its coronavirus alert for new infections - a separate category - to the highest level.

It had kept its alert for medical preparedness at the second-highest level at the time, indicating a need to boost hospital capacity but a notch below critical conditions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gehlot govt finishes 2 crisis ridden years with few hits and misses
by Sachin Saini | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
EC team in West Bengal to oversee poll preparedness
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
1st Test, Day 1 Live: Pat Cummins cleans up Mayank Agarwal
by hindustantimes.com
Kerala election result: Which party stands where and other key takeaways
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 17, 2020
by HT Analytics
Adivi Sesh leads in Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan biopic first poster
by HT Entertainment Desk
Court rules Maradona’s body ‘must be conserved’
by Reuters
Tokyo says Covid-19 strain on hospitals severe, raises alert to highest
by Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.