Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson donate blood to help develop coronavirus vaccine

The duo were the first celebrities to reveal that they tested positive for the coronavirus last month. (REUTERS)

After recovering from coronavirus, veteran actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have now offered their blood to help develop a vaccine for coronavirus.

The duo were the first celebrities to reveal that they tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

Last week, the couple volunteered to donate their ‘blood and plasma’ for coronavirus research.

“A lot of the questions [are] what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies,” Variety quoted Hanks as saying for a podcast.

The 63-year-old also added: “We have not only been approached, but we have also said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’“

The actor with much humour sense, also jokingly mentioned the name he would like to give if a vaccine for coronavirus is made from his blood donation.

“In fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the ‘Hank-ccine,” the Academy Award winner added.

Earlier, Wilson confirmed that while she and Hanks still do not know for sure where or from whom they contracted the virus, they’ve learned they were both exposed to it “at the same time.”

The ‘New Girl’ songstress and Hanks were in Australia when their tests for the novel virus came back positive.

Hanks had been in the land down under filming an upcoming Elvis biopic before director Baz Luhrmann suspended filming.

Recently, the ‘Forrest Gump’ actor detailed on how different the symptoms were for the couple and said his wife went through a tougher time than he did.