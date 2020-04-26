Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson donate blood to help develop coronavirus vaccine

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson donate blood to help develop coronavirus vaccine

Last week, the couple volunteered to donate their ‘blood and plasma’ for coronavirus research.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 15:37 IST

By Asian News International, Washington D.C.

The duo were the first celebrities to reveal that they tested positive for the coronavirus last month. (REUTERS)

After recovering from coronavirus, veteran actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have now offered their blood to help develop a vaccine for coronavirus.

The duo were the first celebrities to reveal that they tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

Last week, the couple volunteered to donate their ‘blood and plasma’ for coronavirus research.

“A lot of the questions [are] what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies,” Variety quoted Hanks as saying for a podcast.



The 63-year-old also added: “We have not only been approached, but we have also said, ‘Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?’“

The actor with much humour sense, also jokingly mentioned the name he would like to give if a vaccine for coronavirus is made from his blood donation.

“In fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the ‘Hank-ccine,” the Academy Award winner added.

Earlier, Wilson confirmed that while she and Hanks still do not know for sure where or from whom they contracted the virus, they’ve learned they were both exposed to it “at the same time.”

The ‘New Girl’ songstress and Hanks were in Australia when their tests for the novel virus came back positive.

Hanks had been in the land down under filming an upcoming Elvis biopic before director Baz Luhrmann suspended filming.

Recently, the ‘Forrest Gump’ actor detailed on how different the symptoms were for the couple and said his wife went through a tougher time than he did.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
Singapore, Kuwait record highest number of Indian Covid-19 cases
Apr 27, 2020 20:45 IST
HD Kumaraswamy demands Covid-19 tax on ‘super rich’ to offset economic losses
Apr 27, 2020 20:49 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Mohali admn starts online career counselling for youth
Apr 27, 2020 20:48 IST
Former PM Manmohan Singh to help Punjab revive post-Covid state economy
Apr 27, 2020 20:45 IST
HD Kumaraswamy demands Covid-19 tax on ‘super rich’ to offset economic losses
Apr 27, 2020 20:49 IST
Arun Govil played Lakshman in Jeetendra’s Lav Kush after playing Lord Rama
Apr 27, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.