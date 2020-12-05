Top 5 countries with most number of Covid-19 deaths

A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus test, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida, India. India’s caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is currently at 9,608,211 while the death toll has mounted to 139,700 making it the country with the third-highest number of coronavirus related deaths (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Amid reports about the safety and efficacy of vaccines being developed by leading biotech firms, new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and related deaths continue to surge. The cases of the coronavirus disease have crossed the 65 million mark worldwide. The highest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India, and Brazil. The US continues to the worst-affected country with the highest number of deaths so far, followed by Brazil and India.

Here’s the list of top 5 countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths:

1. US: The country has recorded 14,355,366 cases so far since the pandemic started and has recorded 279,753 deaths so far.

2. Brazil: The Latin American nation is at the second spot with over 175,964 deaths. The total number of cases in the country stands at 6,533,968 with the second-highest number of deaths in the world at 175,981. The Brazilian president has been highly criticised for the handling of the pandemic.

3. India: India’s caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is currently at 9,608,211 while the death toll has mounted to 139,700 making it the country with the third-highest number of coronavirus related deaths.

4. Mexico: US’ neighbouring country Mexico has nearly 108,863 deaths due to Covid-19 so far. The total number of coronavirus disease cases in the country has reached 1,156,770. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that “Mexico is in bad shape” with the pandemic and urged its leaders to be serious about the coronavirus and set examples for its citizens.

6. United Kingdom: It has recorded at least 60,714 deaths with the total number of cases at 1,694,800. England’s new three-tier system came into effect on December 2 after the national lockdown was lifted.