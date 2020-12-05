Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Top 5 countries with most number of Covid-19 deaths

Top 5 countries with most number of Covid-19 deaths

Here’s the list of top 5 countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 10:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus test, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida, India. India’s caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is currently at 9,608,211 while the death toll has mounted to 139,700 making it the country with the third-highest number of coronavirus related deaths (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

Amid reports about the safety and efficacy of vaccines being developed by leading biotech firms, new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and related deaths continue to surge. The cases of the coronavirus disease have crossed the 65 million mark worldwide. The highest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, India, and Brazil. The US continues to the worst-affected country with the highest number of deaths so far, followed by Brazil and India.

Here’s the list of top 5 countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths:

1. US: The country has recorded 14,355,366 cases so far since the pandemic started and has recorded 279,753 deaths so far.

2. Brazil: The Latin American nation is at the second spot with over 175,964 deaths. The total number of cases in the country stands at 6,533,968 with the second-highest number of deaths in the world at 175,981. The Brazilian president has been highly criticised for the handling of the pandemic.



3. India: India’s caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is currently at 9,608,211 while the death toll has mounted to 139,700 making it the country with the third-highest number of coronavirus related deaths.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19 pandemic

4. Mexico: US’ neighbouring country Mexico has nearly 108,863 deaths due to Covid-19 so far. The total number of coronavirus disease cases in the country has reached 1,156,770. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said that “Mexico is in bad shape” with the pandemic and urged its leaders to be serious about the coronavirus and set examples for its citizens.

6. United Kingdom: It has recorded at least 60,714 deaths with the total number of cases at 1,694,800. England’s new three-tier system came into effect on December 2 after the national lockdown was lifted.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Dec 05, 2020 09:52 IST
All states accept Rs 1.1 lakh crore borrowing option to meet GST shortfall
Dec 05, 2020 11:03 IST
LIVE: Union ministers meet PM Modi ahead of 5th round of talks with farmers
Dec 05, 2020 10:51 IST
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 tally breaches 96 lakh mark with 36,652 new cases in last 24 hours
Dec 05, 2020 10:04 IST

latest news

Functional Bengal school building demolished, administration clueless
Dec 05, 2020 11:10 IST
Comic series chronicling India’s maritime heritage launched on Navy Day
Dec 05, 2020 11:09 IST
Man re-enacts scene from Will Ferrell’s Elf whilst meeting dad first time
Dec 05, 2020 11:08 IST
Don’t take part in Air India’s strategic sales: Pilots’ unions to employees
Dec 05, 2020 11:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.