Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Top Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

Top Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus

Hope Hicks serves as counselor to the president and traveled with him to a rally Wednesday.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 07:05 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Washington

Donald Trump’s top aide Hope Hicks. (Reuters)

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president and traveled with him to a rally Wednesday, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information. She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

The White House did not immediately respond to multiple questions about the last time Trump was tested and whether he and other staffers who spent time with Hicks in recent days will be asked to quarantine.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage



Trump traveled Thursday to New Jersey for a fundraiser. His social media director Dan Scavino and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany were originally set to join him, but were replaced at the last minute by other aides.



In a statement, White House spokesman Judd Deere said, “The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously.”

“White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting Covid-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling,” Deere said.

Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including aboard Marine One, the presidential helicopter, to a rally in Minnesota Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

Hicks, one of the president’s most trusted aides, previously served as White House communications director and rejoined the administration this year ahead of the election. Her positive test was first reported by Bloomberg News.

Multiple White House staffers have tested positive for the virus, including Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, and one of the president’s personal valets.

After earlier positive cases close to the president, the White House instituted a daily testing regimen for the president’s senior aides. Others who will be in close proximity to the president and vice president, including reporters, are also tested every day.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who have been in close contact with someone with Covid-19 quarantine for 14 days, White House staffers are considered essential workers. CDC’s guidelines for exposed essential workers allows them to return to work if they take precautions, including taking their temperature before going into work, wearing a mask at all times and practicing social distancing.

Trump, the White House and his campaign have flouted other CDC guidelines and recommendations from public health officials, and largely refused to wear masks or practice social distancing.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The Mahatma’s life was his message, writes president Ram Nath Kovind
Oct 02, 2020 06:52 IST
Govt approves ASCON Phase IV to boost communication system in border areas
Oct 02, 2020 02:38 IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal, Harsimrat Kaur briefly detained over farm laws protest
Oct 02, 2020 06:50 IST
A review of economy in 1st half of FY 2020-21
Oct 02, 2020 02:52 IST

latest news

Here’s what earlier Bigg Boss winners have been up to
Oct 02, 2020 07:06 IST
‘They had problems before the start’: Pathan explains why CSK is struggling
Oct 02, 2020 07:07 IST
Delhiwale: Sonam’s musician
Oct 02, 2020 07:06 IST
LIVE: 1,313 new Covid-19 cases take Haryana’s tally to 129,912
Oct 02, 2020 07:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.