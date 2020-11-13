Top US officials refute Trump’s poll fraud allegations

US President Donald Trump leaves after placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on November 11. (AFP)

Top US poll and security officials on Thursday said the November 3 election was “the most secure in American history,” refuting President Donald Trump’s allegations of fraud and irregularities that he has failed to prove.

Trump has sought to use these allegations to refuse to acknowledge he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

But the Democrat was getting growing recognition from Republicans who are demanding equal access for him to classified briefings as the president, which has been blocked by Trump along with other practices routinely associated with transition from one administration to another.

“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history,” said a joint statement by a top official of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), along with other officials. “There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

They added: “While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too.”

CISA is part of the sprawling Department of Homeland Security created in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks. It joined a small but growing pushback from senior officials to the president’s efforts to use his powers to subvert the established practice of a smooth transfer of power.

A top official of the department of justice’s election crimes wing quit last week in protest against Attorney General William Barr’s nod to federal investigators around the country to seek and prosecute “substantial allegations” of election fraud in support of Trump’s claims.

Even as the American president has used these wild claims to refuse to acknowledge defeat, he is reported to have expressed growing interest in recent days in running again in 2024, arguing this election was stolen from him. But he is also mulling a digital TV channel to take on Fox, according to other reports.

The Trump family, meanwhile, appears divided on the way forward. The president’s adult sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump are reported to be pushing their father to not give up, but his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, both advisers to the president, are seeking an early closure with an eye on their own future. And Trump is known to favour his daughter.