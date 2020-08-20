Sections
Home / World News / Trade talks with US coming soon: China Commerce Ministry:

Trade talks with US coming soon: China Commerce Ministry:

Under the “Phase 1” trade agreement signed in January, both governments agreed to suspend potential additional penalties on each other’s goods in a fight that erupted in 2018 over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surplus.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 19:10 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Beijing China

The truce called for talks to be held after six months, but those were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Reuters)

Chinese and US trade envoys will hold a meeting by phone “in the near future” to discuss an agreement aimed at resolving a tariff war, a Commerce Ministry spokesman said Thursday.

The spokesman, Gao Feng, gave no details of the timing at a ministry news briefing.

Under the “Phase 1” trade agreement signed in January, both governments agreed to suspend potential additional penalties on each other’s goods in a fight that erupted in 2018 over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surplus.

The truce called for talks to be held after six months, but those were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. A meeting scheduled for last week was to be held online but was postponed.



“Both parties have agreed to hold a call in the near future,” Gao said.

The two governments have rolled back some penalties but most of the punitive tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other’s goods remain in place.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Entrepreneur & author Kanthi Dutt’s tailored path to success - from Zilch to Bigwig
Aug 20, 2020 19:28 IST
From non-SCS to IAS: HC stays final selection of candidates
Aug 20, 2020 19:27 IST
AKTU’s WhatsApp chat bot to answer queries of UPSEE aspirants
Aug 20, 2020 19:26 IST
Zenofar Fathima gears up to release ‘Moments’, a COVID-based PSA that teaches an indispensable life lesson to all
Aug 20, 2020 19:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.