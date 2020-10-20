Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthens in central Atlantic

Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthens in central Atlantic

Additional strengthening was expected and Epsilon was forecast to be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 06:21 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Miami

The storm was centered Monday afternoon about 730 miles (1,180 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda and was stationary. (AP file photo. Representative image)

Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthened Monday morning in the central Atlantic, the latest in what has been a very active hurricane season.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), up slightly from when it formed hours earlier. Additional strengthening was expected and Epsilon was forecast to be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday, the US National Hurricane Center said.

The storm was centered Monday afternoon about 730 miles (1,180 kilometers) southeast of Bermuda and was stationary. A slow northward motion is expected during the night, forecasters said, adding the storm was then expected to take a more northwestward track as it approaches Bermuda by Thursday.

This year’s hurricane season has had so many storms that the Hurricane Center has turned to the Greek alphabet for storm names after running out of official names.

Epsilon also represents a record for the earliest 26th named storm, beating out Nov. 22 in 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Agricultural exports recover from Covid-induced fall
Oct 20, 2020 01:11 IST
China: From Covid +ve to positive GDP growth
Oct 20, 2020 05:18 IST
By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
Oct 19, 2020 20:35 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 20, 2020 04:41 IST

latest news

Tropical Storm Epsilon strengthens in central Atlantic
Oct 20, 2020 06:21 IST
Telangana floods: Tamil Nadu CM offers Rs 10 crore as immediate assistance
Oct 20, 2020 05:56 IST
Cambridge study shows Millennials’ dissatisfied with democracy
Oct 20, 2020 05:55 IST
IBM’s Q3 revenue beat analyst estimates driven by cloud sales growth
Oct 20, 2020 05:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.