Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Tropical Storm Eta expected to become hurricane by Monday

Tropical Storm Eta expected to become hurricane by Monday

The system had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) early Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 15:36 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Miami

Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. (AP | Representational Image - Tropical Storm Zeta)

Forecasters expect the newly-formed Tropical Storm Eta to become a hurricane by Monday, shortly after the system formed in the Caribbean and tied the record for more named storms in a single Atlantic hurricane season.

The system had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) early Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center said in an advisory. It was centered 205 miles (330 kilometers) south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica, and 500 miles (805 kilometers) east of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Nicaragua/Honduras border.

Forecasters expect Eta to become a hurricane by Monday. The system is forecast to be near the northeastern coasts of Nicaragua and Honduras by Tuesday morning. A hurricane watch was issued for parts of both countries. Eta was moving west at about 15 mph (24 kph).

Rainfall totals could reach 15 inches (38 centimeters) in parts of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and the southern coast of Hispaniola by Thursday evening. Local amounts of up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) could fall in portions of Honduras and Nicaragua, forecasters said.

Eta is the 28th named Atlantic storm this season, tying the 2005 record for named storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta is being used as a storm name because in 2005, after the season ended meteorologists went back and determined there was a storm that should have gotten a name, but didn’t.

Hurricane season still has a month to go, ending November 30. And in 2005, Zeta formed in the end of December.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
Nov 01, 2020 16:01 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen chief commander Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 17:08 IST
CSK vs KXIP Live: Deepak Hooda keeps KXIP going in Abu Dhabi
Nov 01, 2020 17:10 IST
Nitish Kumar govt is anti-woman, Congress ups ante in Bihar
Nov 01, 2020 16:27 IST

latest news

CRPF warns jawans of Facebook profile cloning on confidential information
Nov 01, 2020 17:09 IST
We backed independent in RS polls to expose BJP-BSP tacit understanding: Akhilesh
Nov 01, 2020 17:09 IST
NEP’s approach is to realise new system aligned with 21st century education goals: Kasturirangan
Nov 01, 2020 17:05 IST
Big cat recaptured 24 hours after it escaped from cage in Kerala
Nov 01, 2020 17:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.