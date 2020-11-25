Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Truck hits bus in southern Sudan, killing at least 9

Truck hits bus in southern Sudan, killing at least 9

A head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Sudan’s West Kordofan province killed at least nine people and injured more than three dozen others, the country’s state-run news agency reported Wednesday.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 18:53 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh, Cairo

Sudan’s SUNA news agency said that the crash took place Tuesday night on a highway near the town of Abu Zabad, more than 600 kilometers (370 miles) south of the capital, Khartoum. (File photo for representation)

A head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Sudan’s West Kordofan province killed at least nine people and injured more than three dozen others, the country’s state-run news agency reported Wednesday.

Sudan’s SUNA news agency said that the crash took place Tuesday night on a highway near the town of Abu Zabad, more than 600 kilometers (370 miles) south of the capital, Khartoum.

The report said the bus carried oil company employees while street vendors had boarded the truck.

The report gave no cause for the crash.

Traffic crashes are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Drones, micro-chillers may be needed for delivery of Covid vaccines
Nov 25, 2020 18:47 IST
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Nov 25, 2020 17:35 IST
Chennai airport shuts operations as Cyclone Nivar nears
Nov 25, 2020 18:49 IST
GST invoices fraud: ‘Mastermind’ who created 115 fake firms among 59 arrested
Nov 25, 2020 18:54 IST

latest news

Sports minister: Australian Open ‘most likely’ to be delayed
Nov 25, 2020 18:59 IST
Covid-19: States which have imposed night curfew
Nov 25, 2020 18:58 IST
US surpasses 2,000 coronavirus deaths in a day with hospitals already full
Nov 25, 2020 19:00 IST
Live streaming, masks, gloves rule cake-mixing ceremonies in Delhi-NCR
Nov 25, 2020 18:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.