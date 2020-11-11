Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Trudeau says Canada will not bow to China’s ‘coercive diplomacy’

Trudeau says Canada will not bow to China’s ‘coercive diplomacy’

The statement was made over the case of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou who was arrested in Canada.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 18:30 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni, Reuters

Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau during a news conference in Ottawa, Canada. (Reuters)

Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday that his country would not cave in to pressure from China over the case of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou who was arrested in Canada on a US warrant almost two years ago. The case has caused a diplomatic chill between Canada and China, which soon after Meng’s arrest detained two Canadian citizens, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, on espionage charges.

“We don’t believe in coercive diplomacy and ... we actually deeply believe that if you start giving into that kind of pressure, you’ll leave yourself worse off for the long term,” Trudeau said in an interview during an FT online conference.

“China continues to think that they can just put enough pressure on us and we will ... give in, but that’s exactly the opposite of our position,” he said. Meng has denied charges brought against her in the United States and is fighting extradition from house arrest in Vancouver.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Started with two seats...’: PM Modi reminisces in victory speech
Nov 11, 2020 19:46 IST
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
Nov 11, 2020 19:46 IST
LIVE: No repolling in any centre, peaceful voting hallmark of this Bihar election, says PM Modi
Nov 11, 2020 19:46 IST
‘NDA would have won regardless,’ says Owaisi on ‘vote katwa’ jibe
Nov 11, 2020 18:11 IST

latest news

IPL 2020: ‘MI once asked SRH for a trade of Rashid Khan’, reveals Tom Moody
Nov 11, 2020 19:43 IST
Hedy Lamarr: Actress, inventor who paved the way for Wi-Fi
Nov 11, 2020 19:39 IST
Combination of air pollution, Covid-19 can cause more severe disease
Nov 11, 2020 19:34 IST
Govt allows airlines to raise flight operations capacity to 70%
Nov 11, 2020 19:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.