Trump admin proposes new rules to cut stay of foreign students, journalists

The Trump administration has a proposed rule to fix the period of admission for international students and foreign media representatives — on F, J and I category visas — to four years, and two for those from certain countries.

Foreigners on these visas can currently stay for “duration of status”, for the duration of their study course and for journalists’ the duration of their employment. This applies also to the dependents of principal visa-holders.

The proposed rule published by the department of homeland security will be open for objections for the 20 days. But it was not clear when it will go into effect. President Donald Trump has only a few months to go finalize the rule by January 2021, and longer if he is re-elected. If he loses, Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, will be under no obligation to implement it.

The duration of their stay will now be four years, which can be extended either by filing for extension with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) or by going back to their countries of origin for fresh visas.

The two-year rule will apply people from countries that are either on state department list of state sponsors of terrorism or who have an overstay rate of over 10%.

“The significant increase in the volume of F academic students, J exchange visitors, and I foreign information media representatives poses a challenge to the Department’s ability to monitor and oversee these categories of nonimmigrants while they are in the United States,” the notice said.

The department added it is “concerned about the integrity of the programs and a potential for increased risk to national security” from people on these visa.

There are an estimated 200,000 Indian students i the United States, has admitted an estimated 1 million international students every year. Together, they have generated around $41 billion worth of economic activity and supported 450,000 jobs, according to the American Council on Education, which represents US colleges and universities. Incomes generated from foreign students are critical to the financial health of many US colleges.