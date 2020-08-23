Sections
Home / World News / Trump administration considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report

Trump administration considering fast-tracking UK Covid-19 vaccine before election: Report

One option being explored would involve the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarding “emergency use authorization” in October to the potential vaccine, which was developed by Oxford and licensed to AstraZeneca.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:37 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus in Washington. (AP)

The Trump administration is considering fast-tracking an experimental Covid-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University for use in the US ahead of the November 3 elections, the Financial Times reported.

One option being explored would involve the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarding "emergency use authorization" in October to the potential vaccine, which was developed by Oxford and licensed to AstraZeneca, the FT reported.

