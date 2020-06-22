Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Trump again blames China for Covid-19, terms it ‘Kung flu’

Trump again blames China for Covid-19, terms it ‘Kung flu’

Trump has repeatedly blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and accused Beijing of suppressing the details of the contagion.

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 06:39 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti SIngh, Washington

The Trump administration officials have described Covid-19 as Wuhan-virus due to its origin. (REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump has once again blamed China for the global spread of the deadly coronavirus which has killed over 450,000 people and infected more than 8.5 million others, terming the disease as “Kung flu”.

Trump has repeatedly blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and accused Beijing of suppressing the details of the contagion.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The Trump administration officials have described it as Wuhan virus due to its origin.

Trump, addressing his first election rally on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the US early this year, said that the Covid-19 is a disease and has many names than any disease in history.



“I can name – Kung flu. I can name 19 different versions of names. Many calls it a virus, which it is. Many calls it a flu. What difference. I think we have 19 or 20 versions of the name,” Trump said.

Kung fu refers to the Chinese martial arts in which people use only their bare hands and feet to fight.

According to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the contagion has infected over 8.5 million people and killed more than 450,000 across the world.

The US is the worst affected country with over 2.2 million cases and more than 1,19,000 deaths.

The Covid-19, which originated in China’s Wuhan city in December last year, has also battered the world economy with the International Monetary Fund saying that the global economy is bound to suffer a “severe recession”.

Scientists are racing against time to find a vaccine or medicine for its treatment.

Trump, 74, is seeking re-election in the November presidential elections against former vice president Joe Biden, 77, who is the Democratic Party’s candidate.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Trump again blames China for Covid-19, terms it ‘Kung flu’
Jun 22, 2020 06:39 IST
Pollution control boards must intensify actions
Jun 22, 2020 06:26 IST
He spoke tongue in cheek, says White House adviser on Trump’s slow virus testing remark
Jun 22, 2020 06:06 IST
Joe Biden is ‘helpless puppet’ of radical left, says Trump
Jun 22, 2020 05:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.