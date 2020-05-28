Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Trump calls Covid epidemic a ‘bad gift’ from China as toll in US crosses 100,000

Trump calls Covid epidemic a ‘bad gift’ from China as toll in US crosses 100,000

President Donald Trump finally acknowledged on Thursday that US Covid-19 toll had surpassed 100,000, calling it a “sad milestone” almost 20 hours late, and promptly proceeded to blame it on China, saying the coronavirus behind it was a “very bad gift from China”.

Updated: May 28, 2020 21:29 IST

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times Washington

US President Donald Trump (Reuters photo)

President Donald Trump finally acknowledged on Thursday that US Covid-19 toll had surpassed 100,000, calling it a “sad milestone” almost 20 hours late, and promptly proceeded to blame it on China, saying the coronavirus behind it was a “very bad gift from China”.

Trump had been noticeably quiet on the toll as he tweeted and retweeted about an upcoming executive order on social media, about his political rivals, ongoing legal case involving his first national security adviser Michael Flynn, and his predecessor President Barack Obama.

“We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000,” he wrote in a tweet Thursday, hours after the Johns Hopkins University tracker marked the crossing.

In a tweet minutes after, the president wrote, “All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad “gift” from China, marches on. Not good!”



President Trump and his Republican allies have sought to shift all of the blame for the epidemic including the devastation caused in the United States by this administration’s delayed and botched response, on China, where the first infections occurred last December. Approval ratings of the president’s handling of the crisis have been declining steadily.

The toll had risen to 100,467 by Thursday morning (much earlier, according to some trackers), with 1,505 deaths in the last 24 hours, marking a return to four-digit toll after days. Infections rose by 18,263 to reach 1.7 million. The United State accounts for around a third of both the infections and fatalities worldwide.

The epidemic has continued to take a heavy toll on the US economy with 2.1 million more American filings for unemployment benefits, according to new data released by the US department of labor. The total of jobs lost due to the Covid-19 lockdown is now up to 41 million.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Deadline for real estate projects extended by six months
May 28, 2020 22:47 IST
Gurugram to reserve 1,000 hospital beds, offer paid quarantine facilities
May 28, 2020 22:47 IST
Nurse attempts to kill herself
May 28, 2020 22:47 IST
City bus service to resume early next month
May 28, 2020 22:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.