Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Trump calls WHO ‘puppet of China’, says US may cut funds to world health body

Trump calls WHO ‘puppet of China’, says US may cut funds to world health body

Trump said the United States pays around $450 million annually to the World Health Organization, the largest contribution of any country. Plans are being crafted to slash this because “we’re not treated right.”

Updated: May 19, 2020 06:46 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Washington

President Donald Trump (AP)

President Donald Trump attacked the United Nations health body as a Chinese “puppet” on Monday and confirmed he is considering slashing or canceling US support.

“They’re a puppet of China, they’re China-centric to put it nicer,” he said at the White House.

Trump said the United States pays around $450 million annually to the World Health Organization, the largest contribution of any country. Plans are being crafted to slash this because “we’re not treated right.”

“They gave us a lot of bad advice,” he said of the WHO.



Trump spoke as the WHO held its first annual assembly since the pandemic swept the world after originating in China, causing massive economic disruption and killing 316,000 people -- close to a third of them in the United States.

Trump said China only pays about $40 million a year and one idea was for Washington to bring “our 450 down to 40,” but “some people thought that was too much.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 Updates | US coronavirus deaths cross 90,000-mark: Report
May 19, 2020 06:56 IST
Man’s family face crisis after Odisha govt says he died due to Covid-19, but then denies it
May 19, 2020 06:53 IST
China slaps anti-dumping duty on Australian barley for 5 years
May 19, 2020 06:25 IST
High summer temperatures unlikely to curb coronavirus pandemic growth: Study
May 19, 2020 06:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.