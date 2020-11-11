Trump campaign files another lawsuit in Michigan challenging election results

Donald Trump has said he doesn’t accept results showing that Joe Biden won (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump’s campaign has filed another lawsuit in Michigan challenging the election results.

The federal lawsuit, which the campaign said it filed late Tuesday, seeks to stop the state from certifying results that show Democrat Joe Biden leading by almost 146,000 votes.

The campaign asked a judge to stop Michigan from certifying fraudulent ballots, those received after Election Day, those processed when observers weren’t present, and any counted with defective tabulating machines or software. At least two prior suits contesting the state’s election results have already been rejected by Michigan judges.

Trump has said he doesn’t accept results showing that Biden won and his campaign and Republican supporters have sued in at least four states. Legal experts say the suits will fail to substantially change the vote tally or provide enough votes to give Trump a win in the electoral college.

Trump’s campaign has provided no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Trump sued Monday to block Pennsylvania from certifying its election results, claiming that voting irregularities justify keeping the winner undeclared while the case proceeds. Biden leads in Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes, by nearly 46,000 votes, according to the Associated Press.

The campaign supplied a copy of the 31-page complaint, which couldn’t immediately be verified in federal court in the Western District of Michigan.