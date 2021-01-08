Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / ‘Heinous attack left me outraged’: Trump condemns Capitol violence, concedes defeat

‘Heinous attack left me outraged’: Trump condemns Capitol violence, concedes defeat

In a new video message, Trump says that now that Congress has certified the results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.”

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 06:43 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Washington

US President Donald Trump. (AP)

President Donald Trump conceded to President-elect Joe Biden and condemned the violent supporters who stormed the nation’s Capitol Wednesday.

In a new video message, Trump said that now that Congress has certified the results, the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20” and his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.”

He spoke out against the violence, calling it a “heinous attack”. Trump also said that he is “outraged by the lawlessness and mayhem”.

Trump did not address his role in inciting the violence. But he told his supporters that, while he knows they are “disappointed,” he wanted them to know “our incredible journey is only just beginning.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Heinous attack left me outraged’: Trump condemns Capitol violence, concedes defeat
by Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
2nd nationwide vaccine dry run in 33 states, UTs today
by Rhythma Kaul
3rd Test live: Jadeja picks 2 quick wickets but Smith marches on
by hindustantimes.com
Fresh round of farmer-govt talks on three laws today
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Glenn McGrath raises questions on David Warner’s fitness
by hindustantimes.com
Boeing will pay USD 2.5 billion to settle charge over 737 Max
by Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Doubts over 4th Test grow after Queensland impose hard lockdown
by hindustantimes.com
‘Heinous attack left me outraged’: Trump condemns Capitol violence, concedes defeat
by Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.