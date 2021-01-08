Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Trump condemns violence at US Capitol ‘in strongest possible terms’: Spokeswoman

Trump condemns violence at US Capitol ‘in strongest possible terms’: Spokeswoman

“Let me be clear: The violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s Capitol was appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 05:42 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washington

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Donald Trump condemns violence by supporters who stormed the US Capitol ‘in the strongest possible terms’. (AFP)

Donald Trump condemns “in the strongest possible terms” violence by supporters who stormed the US Capitol after being whipped up in a speech by the president, his spokeswoman said Thursday.

“Let me be clear: The violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s Capitol was appalling, reprehensible and antithetical to the American way,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters.

“We condemn it -- the president and this administration -- in the strongest possible terms.”

Calls for Trump’s removal have been building a day after his supporters stormed the seat of US government in Washington in a violent attempt to prevent the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Trump condemns violence at US Capitol ‘in strongest possible terms’: Spokeswoman
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
2nd nationwide vaccine dry run in 33 states, UTs today
by Rhythma Kaul
Joe Biden blames Donald Trump for violence at Capitol that’s shaken US
by Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
3rd Test live: Rain returns after Jadeja breaks the century stand
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

‘Nothing will stop us...’: Woman had tweeted before being shot dead in US Capitol
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Capitol police chief quits after pro-Trump mob overruns building
by Bloomberg | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Trump condemns violence at US Capitol ‘in strongest possible terms’: Spokeswoman
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Covid vaccination drive: Chandigarh to develop own system for allocating time slots to beneficiaries
by Amanjeet Singh Salyal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.