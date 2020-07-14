Sections
Home / World News / Trump congratulates Polish President Duda’s ‘historic’ re-election

Trump congratulates Polish President Duda’s ‘historic’ re-election

Duda won five more years in power on a socially conservative, religious platform in a closely fought election.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 07:41 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Washington

Polish President Andrzej Duda attends a meeting with local residents following his victory in a presidential election in Odrzywol, Poland (via REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump on Monday congratulated Andrzej Duda on his “historic” re-election as president of Poland.

“Congratulations to my friend President @AndrzejDuda of Poland on his historic re-election! Looking forward to continuing our important work together across many issues, including defense, trade, energy, and telecommunications security!” Trump wrote in a Twitter post.

Duda won five more years in power on a socially conservative, religious platform in a closely fought election.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Protests erupt against police brutality in Pennsylvania
Jul 14, 2020 08:09 IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 to be declared today at karresults.nic.in, check details here
Jul 14, 2020 08:06 IST
Covid-19 cases in Ganjam: Experts, govt differ over community transmission
Jul 14, 2020 08:08 IST
FIR against Jabalpur official for organising wedding, violating Covid guidelines
Jul 14, 2020 08:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.