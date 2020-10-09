Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Trump continues to claim that Biden could cheat during virtual debate

Trump continues to claim that Biden could cheat during virtual debate

Trump has “no interest” in a virtual debate against Biden over concerns the Democratic nominee might use a teleprompter, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 20:22 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, US. (REUTERS)

A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump suggests Democratic nominee Joe Biden could use a teleprompter during a virtual debate. Trump will undergo a medical evaluation in a Fox News appearance Friday. And he said the Michigan governor was not appreciative enough of him after the FBI foiled a plot to kidnap her.

There are 25 days until the election and 66 days until the Electoral College meets.

Trump has “no interest” in a virtual debate against Biden over concerns the Democratic nominee might use a teleprompter, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Friday.

“Joe Biden, he could barely keep up on the debate stage last time and now putting him in a forum where he has access to maybe teleprompters, who knows. The president certainly wouldn’t be there to hold him accountable,” McEnany said during a Fox News interview when asked if Trump would participate in a virtual debate.

Trump’s campaign has repeatedly suggested Biden uses a teleprompter during virtual interviews and television appearances. The Commission on Presidential Debates announced earlier this week the Oct. 15 contest between Biden and Trump would no longer be held in person as a coronavirus safety precaution, after the president and several top aides became infected.

Frank Fahrenkopf, co-chair of the commission, told Fox News on Thursday there would be media stationed in both locations so that neither candidate could use a teleprompter to read answers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Oct 09, 2020 18:53 IST
New India-UK defence pact reflects policy shift in London
Oct 09, 2020 19:07 IST
RR vs DC live: Stoinis attacks after Delhi Capitals’ top-order fails
Oct 09, 2020 20:35 IST
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Oct 09, 2020 18:35 IST

latest news

Living alone in the pandemic?Hacks to help you tackle lockdown loneliness
Oct 09, 2020 20:36 IST
EPFO launches facility for bulk transfer of funds from exempted establishments
Oct 09, 2020 20:31 IST
Don’t try this at home: Recharge by Rachel Lopez
Oct 09, 2020 20:30 IST
IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 09, 2020 20:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.