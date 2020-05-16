Sections
Home / World News / Trump donates ventilators to India, says both nations will defeat pandemic

Trump donates ventilators to India, says both nations will defeat pandemic

This is for the first time probably that a president has recognized the scientific and research talent of the Indian American community.

Updated: May 16, 2020 01:57 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Washington

US President Donald Trump speaks about administration efforts to develop a novel coronavirus vaccine as Dr. D Birx, White House Covid-19 response coordinator, and NIAID Director Dr. A Fauci listen during a Covid-19 pandemic response event in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, US. (REUTERS)

The United States is working with India on developing a vaccine for Covid-19, President Donald Trump said on Friday and recognised Indian-Americans as “great” scientists and researchers, who are contributing in the development of coronavirus vaccine.

Addressing media, Trump said he is hopeful a Covid-19 vaccine would be available by the end of the year, and announced to appoint a former head of vaccines at GlaxoSmithKline to spearhead the effort as researchers around the world scramble to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus that has killed more than 300,000 people globally.

“I just got back a short while ago from India recently and we are working very much with India and we have a tremendous Indian population in the US and many of the people that you are talking about are working on the vaccine too. Great scientist and researchers,” he told reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House as he unveiled a massive effort to speed track the development of coronavirus vaccine before year end.

“Yes. We are working very closely also with India,” Trump said responding to a question.



He described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “very good friend” of him.

“India has been so great and as you know your Prime Minister has been a very good friend of mine,” Trump said and later on Twitter announced to donate ventilators to India.

“I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India,” he tweeted.

“We stand with India” and Prime Minister Modi during this pandemic, he said.

“We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!” Trump said.

The White House did not immediately said as to the number of ventilators that the US is donating to India.

This is for the first time probably that a president has recognized the scientific and research talent of the Indian American community.

A large number of scientist are engaged in cutting edge research in various aspects of medical science including at the National Institute of Health, Universities, research institutes and bio pharma startups.

There are an estimated four million Indian Americans in the United States, of which about 2.5 million are potential voters in the 2020 presidential elections this November. As a presidential candidate, Trump was the first nominee to hold a separate election rally for Indian American in October 2016 in New Jersey.

Since then he has described himself as the best friend of India and Indian Americans at the White House.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 00:06 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bonds that touch the ‘chore’
May 16, 2020 02:24 IST
Trump donates ventilators to India, says both nations will defeat pandemic
May 16, 2020 01:57 IST
Haryana miffed over migrants’ entry into state from Punjab
May 16, 2020 01:12 IST
Cancer patient, govt doctor’s father found positive in Panchkula
May 16, 2020 01:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.