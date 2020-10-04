Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / ‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team

‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team

The 74-year-old is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 21:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

US President Donald Trump was tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday evening (Reuters image)

US President Donald Trump’s medical team has said that he experienced two episodes of blood-oxygen drops but has remained without fever since Friday morning and his vital signs are stable. “He could be discharged to the White House as early as Monday,” they said.

The 74-year-old is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.

He has completed a second dose of Remdesivir, and his kidney and liver functions were normal, his medical team added.

Earlier in the day, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had revealed that the condition of the President was more critical than officials had made public. According to reports on Friday, Trump was experiencing “mild symptoms” and continuing to work.



“I can tell you this the biggest thing we see is with no fever now, and with him doing really well with his oxygen saturation levels,” Meadows said during an interview with Fox News broadcast.

First Lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for the coronavirus along with her husband on Thursday evening, was recuperating at the White House where she remained “well with only a mild cough and headache”.

A number of US President’s aides and advisors were also tested positive for the virus. Kellyanne Conway, a former adviser to Trump, Bill Stepien, head of the Trump re-election campaign, and Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate against Democratic rival Joe Biden were tested positive one after the other.

(with agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP Central Election Committee meeting underway
Oct 04, 2020 20:32 IST
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Oct 04, 2020 21:53 IST
States’ compensation issue likely to be resolved at GST Council meet on Monday
Oct 04, 2020 20:27 IST
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Watson, du Plessis off to great start against KXIP
Oct 04, 2020 21:49 IST

latest news

UK government says it will reform ‘broken’ asylum system
Oct 04, 2020 21:51 IST
Donald Trump continues to improve during coronavirus treatment: Doctors
Oct 04, 2020 21:46 IST
Biden leads Trump in poll, respondents say he could have avoided Covid
Oct 04, 2020 21:46 IST
Agharkar Research Institute scientists claim discovery of two species of pipeworts in Western ghats
Oct 04, 2020 21:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.