Trump faces storm over alleged comments on war dead, calls for Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin to be fired

US President Donald Trump has one more scandal to deal with ahead of the November 3 presidential election. Trump is facing storm for his alleged disparaging remarks against the American war dead.

The allegations, sourced anonymously, describe multiple offensive comments by the president toward fallen and captured US service members, including calling World War I dead at an American military cemetery in France “losers” and “suckers” in 2018.

The Atlantic carried a report on the alleged comments of the president, which was dismissed by the White House.

But a new twist came in the story when a correspondent at pro-Trump Fox News confirmed that Trump indeed made those remarks. Jennifer Griffins, Fox News’ national security correspondent, posted a long thread on Twitter in which she said that the president had not wanted to honour the American war dead at the Aisne-Marne cemetery in France.

“This former official heard the President say about American veterans: “What’s in it for them? They don’t make any money.” Source: “It was a character flaw of the President. He could not understand why someone would die for their country, not worth it”,” Griffins said in one of her tweets.

That led to a furious tweet from Trump who called for the journalist to be fired. “Jennifer Griffin should be fired for this kind of reporting. Never even called us for comment. Fox News is gone!” Trump tweeted along with a news report on the alleged scandal he is facing.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has declared President Donald Trump “unfit” for the presidency, delivering an impassioned reaction to the Atlantic report.

“You know in your gut that Trump’s comments, if true, are deplorable. I’ve just never been as disappointed, in my whole career, with a leader that I’ve worked with, president or otherwise,” said Biden. “If the article is true - and it appears to be, based on other things he’s said - it is absolutely damning. It is a disgrace,” he added in his remarks on Friday.

Biden said that “the president should humbly apologise to every Gold Star mother and father, to every Blue Star family that he’s denigrated. ...Who the heck does he think he is?”

Trump, meanwhile, said no apology was necessary, because it was a “fake story”.