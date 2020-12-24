Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone

Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone

Trump had earlier commuted the criminal sentence of Stone, who was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 06:18 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Palm Beach

President Donald Trump. (AP)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued full pardons to his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

Manafort was convicted as part of the special counsel probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 US election. Trump had earlier commuted the criminal sentence of Stone, who was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Price cap on Covid tests could be affecting diagnosis, skewing data
by Sanchita Sharma
Understanding the DDC election results in Jammu and Kashmir
by Vijdan Mohammad Kawoosa
Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone
by Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Indian sailors stuck in ships getting necessary aid: China
by Sutirtho Patranobis

latest news

Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone
by Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
1 million Americans vaccinated against Covid-19: Official
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Maryam Nawaz lashes at Pak PM, asks why he assumed office when wasn’t prepared
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Final decision on forming non-BJP DDC in J&K to be taken by high command: Congress
by Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.