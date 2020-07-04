Trump rails against ‘angry mobs’ in pre-July 4 speech

President Donald Trump on Friday delivered a dark and divisive message in a pre-Independence Day speech standing before the Mt Rushmore monument in South Dakota, warning about a “merciless campaign” by “angry mobs”, as he referred to antiracism protestors and demonstrators.

“Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to wipe out our history, defame our heroes, erase our values, and indoctrinate our children,” Trump said, reading from a teleprompter. He was referring to the removal of statutes of figures of the confederacy that seceded from the US to protect and continue slavery, and slave owners and also those that subjugated the indigenous people.

“Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our Founders, deface our most sacred memorials, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities,” Trump said.

The president spoke to a packed audience of around 3,700 people with very few of them wearing masks. The seating at the venue was in complete violation of social distancing norms that his own experts have mandated for such gatherings. Public health officials have repeatedly urged people to avoid large gatherings to slow the spread of coronavirus disease.

Objecting to demonstrations over racial inequality in America and viewing them as threat to the foundations of the US political system, Trump said, “Make no mistake, this left wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American revolution.”

“Our children are taught in school to hate their own country,” he added.