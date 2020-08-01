Trump releases his 2019 financial disclosure

US President Donald Trump pumps his first as he arrives aboard Air Force One at Tampa International Airport. (REUTERS)

President Donald Trump’s 2019 financial disclosure shows revenue declined slightly at some of his iconic resorts even before the coronavirus slammed hospitality businesses.

Revenue at his Florida golf resort Mar-a-Lago dipped to $21.4 million from $22.7 million a year earlier, according to documents released Friday. At his hotel at the Old Post Office near the White House, revenue was $40.5 million, down from $40.8 million.

The 78-page report, which Trump filed after getting an extension on its due date, provides a partial view of the president’s assets and debts, including revenue from his golf properties, bank accounts and investment transactions.

The disclosure covers a period of time before the coronavirus pandemic prompted his properties to shut down or lose business.

Another major Trump property, Trump’s Doral golf course in Florida, fared better, with revenue rising to $77.2 million from $76 million. Trump backed away from a plan to host the 2020 Group of Seven meeting at the resort after facing heavy criticism for the plan.

Trump also reported at the request of the Office of Government Ethics that his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani provided free counsel in 2018 and 2019, a time when he was facing the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“Mr. Giuliani is not able to estimate the value of that pro bono publico counsel; therefore, the value is unascertainable,” the report said.

Trump’s report contends Giuliani’s legal help, however, is not a reportable gift, and Trump reported no other gifts.

Trump also reported $13.5 million from the sale of a mansion in Beverly Hills, California. The Washington Post reported last year the house was sold to a firm linked to an Indonesian billionaire for nearly double what Trump paid for it.

Trump’s disclosure forms mostly reflect the revenue from properties and royalties he receives on real estate around the world.

But he also has other sources of income, including more than $100,000 a year in royalties from the book “The Art of the Deal.” He also has a pension from the Screen Actors Guild that paid him nearly $78,000 last year and another from the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists that paid him more then $8,700.