Trump's campaign to go virtual or be temporarily postponed: Manager

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 05:40 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Washington

US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump will temporarily postpone or move to virtual format for all previously scheduled campaign events after he tested positive for Covid-19, Bill Stepien, his campaign manager said on Friday (local time).

“All previously announced campaign events involving the President’s participation are in the process of being moved to virtual events or are being temporarily postponed. In addition, previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also being temporarily postponed,” Stepien said in a statement.

All other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis and relevant announcements will be made in the forthcoming days.

Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, plans on resuming his scheduled campaign events, as per the statement.



This comes after the President and First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday night (local time) announced that they have been tested positive for Covid-19.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for Covid-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!,” the President informed via Twitter.

US stock futures plunged on Friday after the news came out. Dow futures were last down 450 points or 1.6 per cent. S&P 500 futures were down 1.6 per cent and Nasdaq futures were down 1.9 per cent, reported CNN.

Earlier, US stock futures had trended lower as the fate of a massive US stimulus plan remained uncertain, and as news broke that top Trump aide Hope Hicks had tested positive for the virus.

