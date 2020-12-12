Sections
Trump says first US vaccine will be administered 'in less than 24 hours'



“We want our senior citizens, health care workers and first responders to be first in line,” said Trump. “This will quickly and dramatically reduce deaths and hospitalizations.”

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 08:33 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Washington

"The first vaccine will be administered in less than 24 hours," Trump said in a televised address released on Twitter.

President Donald Trump said the US will start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine “in less than 24 hours,” after the Food and Drug Adminstration granted it an emergency use authorization late Friday.



“Through our partnership with FedEx and UPS, we have already begun shipping the vaccine to every state and zip code in the country,” he said, adding that governors would decide who would receive the shots first in their states.



